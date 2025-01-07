Video Goes Viral: Strong Winds Blow Away Justin Trudeau’s Resignation Letter Moments Before Announcement

Viral News: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down after nine years in office on January 6. A Viral video capturing the moments before his announcement shows strong winds blowing away his prepared speech.

In the video, his notes are seen flying off the podium outside his Ottawa residence moments before Trudeau arrived for the much-anticipated announcement.

In the background, several journalists can be heard exclaiming, “Ooh! Grab it! Uh oh!” as the papers scattered.

Justin Trudeau, stepping outside his residence, chuckled as he watched the notes fly away and quipped, “I’ll wing it!”

Trudeau Announces Resignation

During his announcement on Monday, Trudeau said: “This country deserves a real choice in the next election. If I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

In his spontaneous speech, the 53-year-old leader stated that he was unable to unify the Liberals heading into the next election, which led to his decision to step down.

“I am not someone who backs away from a fight,” Trudeau said. “But I have always been driven by my love for Canada, my desire to serve Canadians, and what is in the best interest of Canadians.”