VIDEO GOES VIRAL: Man Struggles to Deboard Mumbai Local Train
A viral video from the City of Dreams shows a man pushing and hitting people to get off the local train has gained attention of users online.
It shows the man struggling to find space to deboard as the platform is packed, and the crowd doesn't leave any space | Image: @gharkekalesh
