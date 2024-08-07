sb.scorecardresearch
  • VIDEO GOES VIRAL: Man Struggles to Deboard Mumbai Local Train

Published 08:39 IST, August 7th 2024

VIDEO GOES VIRAL: Man Struggles to Deboard Mumbai Local Train

A viral video from the City of Dreams shows a man pushing and hitting people to get off the local train has gained attention of users online.

Reported by: Digital Desk
It shows the man struggling to find space to deboard as the platform is packed, and the crowd doesn't leave any space | Image: @gharkekalesh
