VIDEO: Influencer Cuts Birthday Cake Inside Varanasi Temple, Sparks Outrage

Varanasi: An influencer celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake inside Varanasi's Kaal Bhairav temple. The video of her celebration went viral and sparked outrage among devotees and religious leaders.

The reel shows model Mamta Rai entering the temple and performing rituals, after which she cuts the cake and offers a slice to the deity. Several devotees have criticized the act. However, the temple's mahant (chief priest), Naveen Giri, responded to the backlash and said offering cake to the deity is not a new practice.

According to reports, he said, “She told us that she wanted to offer cake to the deity. It was nothing new, as people do offer cake here at the temple. Like everyone, she also cut her cake here and offered it."

He added, “In the video, she presented it as though she celebrated her birthday inside the temple. The temple management wasn't aware of it. This single incident was then blown out of proportion.”

The priest also mentioned that the temple management has decided to ban the practice of cutting and offering cakes inside the temple.

A religious body in Varanasi, the 'Kashi Vidwat Parishad,' has condemned the act and plans to send a legal notice to the influencer.