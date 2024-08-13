sb.scorecardresearch
  • Video Shows LeT Terrorist Meeting Pakistan's Golden Arm in Javelin Arshad Nadeem | WATCH

Published 19:07 IST, August 13th 2024

Video Shows LeT Terrorist Meeting Pakistan's Golden Arm in Javelin Arshad Nadeem | WATCH

In a video, the LeT terrorist is seen telling Arshad Nadeem that his Olympic gold medal has made the entire Muslim community proud.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Pakistan’s Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Muhammad Harris Dar
Pakistan’s Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Muhammad Harris Dar | Image: Screengrab from the viral video
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
18:48 IST, August 13th 2024