Video Shows Man Pulled Towards Moving Train. Here’s Why You Should Never Stand Too Close | Image: X

New Delhi: A spine-chilling video has surfaced online, showing a man being dangerously pulled towards a moving train, speaking a lot about the hidden dangers of standing too close to railway tracks.

What Happens When a Train Passes Close By?

When a train moves at high speed, it disturbs the air around it, creating a phenomenon called circular vection.

This effect occurs due to the rapid displacement of air caused by the train's motion, which generates a sudden change in pressure. As a result, people standing too close to the train can experience a forceful pull, making it extremely dangerous, especially if they lose their balance.

In the video, the man is seen standing near the tracks when the train rushes past him. Within seconds, he is unexpectedly dragged toward the moving train.

Circular vection is a term used to describe the sensation of being pulled or moved due to the surrounding environment’s motion.

When a massive object, such as a train, moves at high speed, the surrounding air pressure drops suddenly.

Internet Reacts to the Shocking Video

Netizens were left horrified after watching the clip. "This is terrifying! People need to be educated about the dangers of standing too close to fast-moving trains," commented one user.