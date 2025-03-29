Video Shows Myanmar’s Naypyitaw Airport Control Tower Collapses After Strongest Earthquake in 100 Years Hit Region

Naypyitaw: Video footage shows panic and chaos among the staffs and passengers moments before the collapse of Myanmar’s Naypyitaw International Airport control tower after the region was struck by the strongest earthquake with magnitude of 7.7 in 100 years. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC, show the tower being sheared from its base, emphasizing the force of the tremor.

Debris was scattered from the top of the tower, which managed all air traffic in Myanmar's capital, as shown in photos released on Saturday. It remains unclear if there were any injuries from the collapse, although the tower likely had staff inside during the earthquake on Friday.

Chaos and Panic Amid Collapse of Control Tower | Watch

Flights carrying rescue teams from China were diverted to Yangon instead of Naypyitaw and Mandalay, which were one the most worst-hit regions.

Myanmar's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying “detailed figures are still being collected.”

In Mandalay, the earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicenter near the city, followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 6.4. The tremor caused buildings to topple, roads to buckle, bridges to collapse, and a dam to burst.

Military attacks Even After Earthquake

Myanmar’s government mercilessly said that blood was in high demand in the hardest-hit areas following the earthquake. Despite a history of reluctance toward accepting foreign aid, Min Aung Hlaing stated that Myanmar was ready to welcome outside assistance in response to the crisis.

Even after the earthquake, military forces continued their attacks, carrying out three airstrikes in northern Kayin state, also known as Karenni state.

Countries Come To Rescue

India and South Korea are providing assistance, while the U.N. has allocated $5 million to kickstart relief efforts.

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Washington would support the response, though some experts expressed concern due to his administration’s significant cuts to foreign aid.