  • Video Shows Utensils Being Washed In Toilet Water, Hotel Owner And Nephew Arrested In Mathura

Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:23 IST

Video Shows Utensils Being Washed In Toilet Water, Hotel Owner And Nephew Arrested In Mathura

Bhura Khan, owner of BK Brijwasi Hotel, and his minor nephew were arrested after a video surfaced showing the nephew washing utensils with toilet water.

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Utensils washed in toilet water at Mathura's BK Brijwasi Hotel
Utensils washed in toilet water at Mathura's BK Brijwasi Hotel | Image: X

Mathura: A shocking incident related to health and hygiene has come to light in the Barsana area. Bura Khan, the owner of BK Brijwasi Hotel, and his minor nephew have been arrested after a video went viral online showing the nephew washing plates in a bathroom and using very dirty water. The hotel is located on the Barsana-Govardhan Road.

The shocking video, which surfaced on 31st May, clearly shows the nephew of the owner squatting in a bathroom and using toilet water to wash the utensils that the customers may have been served with.

Police Action

After the sharp reaction from the local public, the police took immediate action and arrested the owner and his nephew. The hotel, named BK Brijwasi Hotel, was being run by a man named Bhura Khan. Customers were confused by the Hindu name.

A case has been registered against Bhura Khan, and he has been charged with serving contaminated food and hurting people's religious sentiments.

Food Safety In India: A Growing Issue

This incident came to light a day after Zepto's food business license was suspended on Sunday after Maharashtra's Food and Drug Authority (FDA) found severe lapses in its Dhatavi dark store. They found terrible circumstances in the warehouse- wet and dirty floors, expired food, and fungus growth on perishable times. Zepto failed at the most basic hygiene standards in one of India's largest cities.

Published 2 June 2025 at 17:23 IST