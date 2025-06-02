Video Shows Utensils Being Washed In Toilet Water, Hotel Owner And Nephew Arrested In Mathura

Mathura: A shocking incident related to health and hygiene has come to light in the Barsana area. Bura Khan, the owner of BK Brijwasi Hotel, and his minor nephew have been arrested after a video went viral online showing the nephew washing plates in a bathroom and using very dirty water. The hotel is located on the Barsana-Govardhan Road.

The shocking video, which surfaced on 31st May, clearly shows the nephew of the owner squatting in a bathroom and using toilet water to wash the utensils that the customers may have been served with.

Police Action

After the sharp reaction from the local public, the police took immediate action and arrested the owner and his nephew. The hotel, named BK Brijwasi Hotel, was being run by a man named Bhura Khan. Customers were confused by the Hindu name.

A case has been registered against Bhura Khan, and he has been charged with serving contaminated food and hurting people's religious sentiments.

Food Safety In India: A Growing Issue