VIDEO | Stray Dog ​​Attacked Elderly Woman, Dragged Her Into The Fields in Palghar, Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra: The issue of stray dogs in the country has become increasingly serious, with numerous incidents of attacks reported in recent times. A shocking incident from Maharashtra's Palghar district surfaced on Monday, where a ferocious stray dog attacked multiple women, leaving an elderly woman badly injured.

The attack took place in the Ramwadi Taji Nagar area, where the dog, sitting quietly, suddenly lunged at the unsuspecting women.

Following the horrifying incident, local residents have raised strong concerns and are demanding immediate action from the Dahanu Municipal Council to control the increasing menace of stray dogs in the area.

The dog dragged the elderly woman to a nearby field and continued to bite and attack her for a long time.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media, sparking concern among local residents.

The CCTV video, recorded near a residential area, showed the stray dog suddenly charging at a group of women, who were walking by. The dog first barked aggressively and then jumped onto one of the women, causing panic among the others.

An elderly woman, who appeared to be in her fifties, was knocked down and bitten by the dog.

She was seen struggling to free herself as the animal continued to attack.

The other two women rushed to help and managed to chase the dog away.

The injured woman was later taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The woman sustained multiple bite wounds on her leg and arm. She was given anti-rabies treatment and is currently under observation.

Residents in the area have expressed their anger and fear after the incident. Many claimed that stray dog attacks had become frequent in the locality, but no concrete steps had been taken by the authorities.