Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has A Girlfriend? Adorable Kisses Caught On Camera

Tokyo: Is the viral Japanese baby monkey ‘Punch’ no longer single? Adorable videos from Ichikawa City Zoo shows the once-lonely macaque cosying up to another baby monkey, hinting that the internet's favourite who once clung to a soft toy for comfort may have finally found companionship.

Punch, who went viral for clinging to an orangutan soft toy after his mother abandoned him at birth, has now been spotted sharing adorable kisses with a macaque, who is named ‘Momo-chan’ and is slightly older than Punch.

The video showed Punch sitting close to Moe and flowering her with kisses.

Punch and Momo-chan are inseparable

An Instagram channel named Beyond The Wildlife shared the video and said, “Exciting news! Recently, Punch found a girlfriend named Moe, and they have spent all their time together. Moe is a little older than Punch, but they are completely inseparable”

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Punch spotted kissing Momo-chan