Viral Claim of 3,000 Ukrainians Training Insurgents in India Debunked, Here's The Truth

New Delhi: Social media has once again become the breeding ground for misinformation, with viral posts claiming that thousands of Ukrainians have secretly entered India’s North‑East to train insurgent groups. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has categorically dismissed these claims as fake, clarifying that only seven foreign nationals have been arrested, six Ukrainians and one American, for illegally crossing into Myanmar via Mizoram.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the case after a Delhi court granted 11 days of custody to investigate an alleged conspiracy involving drone warfare training for ethnic armed groups. The accused were produced before Patiala House Court, which will hear the matter again on March 27.

Among those arrested is American national Matthew VanDyke, who was picked up in Kolkata. Three Ukrainians were detained in Lucknow, while three others were arrested in Delhi. They have been identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor.

Investigators revealed that at least 14 Ukrainian nationals had entered India on tourist visas before traveling to Guwahati and Mizoram, eventually crossing into Myanmar without proper documentation. Authorities suspect the group was attempting to establish links with armed factions and provide training in drone operations. Officials have stressed that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public not to fall for exaggerated or false claims circulating online.

Advertisement

This case underscores how quickly misinformation can spread on social media, fuelling unnecessary panic. The PIB has reiterated that citizens should rely only on verified government sources for updates on sensitive national security matters.