Viral Girl Monalisa Leaves Mahakumbh Amidst Fame, Sisters Reveal Why

Prayagraj: The 16-year-old garland and rudraksh seller who became an overnight sensation at the Mahakumbh Mela, has left the event amidst growing fame. Her two sisters, who continue to sell garlands at the fair site, revealed that their father sent her home due to the overwhelming attention Monalisa was receiving.

Monalisa Bhosle, originally from Maheshwar near Indore, Madhya Pradesh , captured the hearts of millions with her looks and appearance. Videos of her confidently interacting with visitors and selling garlands went viral, earning her the nickname "Mahakumbh ki Monalisa."

Viral Girl Monalisa

However, the sudden fame became overwhelming, leading to concerns for her safety and well-being.

Why Monalisa Left Maha kumbh?

Young Monalisa from Madhya Pradesh came with her family to sell garlands and beads at Mahakumbh but soon became the centre of attraction, finding it difficult to do her work. Her sisters revealed the reason for her to leave Maha Kumbh abruptly.

Monalisa's younger Sister Vidya shared, "People were after Monalisa all the time. It became difficult for her to focus on selling garlands. Our father decided it was best for us to go home for now."

Viral Girl Monalisa at Maha kumbh

Despite Monalisa's sudden departure from the mega fair, her impact at the Mahakumbh Mela continues to be felt. Visitors and social media users can't help but praising her beauty and calm presence, with many expressing their admiration and support for young girl.

