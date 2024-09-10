sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Viral Image Shows Catering Staff Using Toilet Water at Greater Noida Stadium, Sparks Outrage

Published 17:00 IST, September 10th 2024

Viral Image Shows Catering Staff Using Toilet Water at Greater Noida Stadium, Sparks Outrage

A viral image from Greater Noida Stadium shows catering staff using toilet water, sparking outrage. The venue, hosting Afghanistan vs New Zealand.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Viral Image Shows Catering Staff Using Toilet Water at Greater Noida Stadium, Sparks Outrage
Viral Image Shows Catering Staff Using Toilet Water at Greater Noida Stadium, Sparks Outrage | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:00 IST, September 10th 2024