Viral Meme Captures Trump's Desperation For Greenland | WATCH

New Delhi: Looks like global geopolitics just turned into a baby tantrum. A 14-second video circulating widely on the internet has social media in splits, as it appears to mock US President Donald Trump’s repeated obsession with Greenland. In the clip, a baby is portrayed as Trump, pointing his finger at Greenland on a world map and seemingly asking for it. A woman firmly says “no,” and the baby immediately breaks into loud wailing, triggering laughter online.

The video was posted on X by user Joe G on January 19, with the caption: “Okay, this is funny!”followed by a laughing emoji. Since then, it has exploded online, clocking 4.2 million views, over 21,000 reshares, 1,500+ comments, and thousands of reactions, turning Trump’s Greenland fixation into meme material.

Why This Video Is Going Viral Now

The timing isn’t accidental. The video is spreading rapidly amid:

Trump’s renewed public push to take over Greenland

His controversial remarks about deserving a Nobel Peace Prize

A storm of criticism from global leaders, including UK Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who recently called Trump an “international gangster” for allegedly bullying allies over Greenland using tariff threats

Adding fuel to the fire was Trump’s letter to Norway, where he is claiming the world cannot be safe without “complete and total control of Greenland.” People have been calling Trump “insecure,” “desperate,” and “unhinged.”

Internet Reacts: From Mockery to Memes

The comment section is a mix of sharp satire, dark humour, and outright trolling.

One user bluntly mocked: “And he acts like one!” Another sarcastically praised him, “Trump is legendary! CREAM is the mindset. Nothing but respect for this administration.”

A widely shared analogy read, “Trump sees Greenland the way a toddler sees the biggest cookie, if he can’t have it, nobody can. Mostly, he just wants to put it in his mouth.” Others chimed in with lines like “Baby Trump approves”, while some posted stickers of a wailing baby Trump, dancing, celebrating, or throwing tantrums. One comment joked about imposing a 25% tariff on the admin for posting the video.

Another quipped: “Planning a midnight Greenland attack.” A darker take read: “The craziest way to get Americans off the Epstein files.” One user summed up the mood with irony, “And this was the year America became a kingdom, and the Trump royal family took the throne.”

A lighter reaction simply said, “This is so funny. I watched it this morning and I’m still smiling.” Some users even coined a new word for the episode, “Tantrum.”

The Bigger Picture: From Diplomacy to Digital Ridicule