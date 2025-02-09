Viral Video: 150-Foot Sand Tornado Stuns Tourists in Gujarat’s Saputara

Gujarat: Tourists in Saputara, Gujarat, recently witnessed an incredible a 150-foot-high sand tornado in the clear sky.

The rare and stunning phenomenon was caught on camera by a local cart vendor at Table Point, a popular hill station in the area.

Watch the video here:

The video, shared on Instagram, quickly went viral and crossed 1 million views shortly after being posted. Many onlookers captured the moment as the sand tornado rose from the ground.

It left viewers both amazed and fearful of the unusual sight.

Experts have raised concerns about the environmental impact of such sand tornado. Sand storms like these can reduce visibility, disrupt travel, and even cause health problems, particularly for people with respiratory issues.

Meteorologists warn that these storms can last for days and travel long distances, spreading harmful particles in the air.