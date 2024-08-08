sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • Viral /
  • Viral Video: 7-Foot Python Rescued from Fishing Net by Wildlife Officials in Karnataka's Agumbe

Published 18:33 IST, August 8th 2024

Viral Video: 7-Foot Python Rescued from Fishing Net by Wildlife Officials in Karnataka's Agumbe

Wildlife officials rescued a 7-foot python trapped in a fishing net in Agumbe, Karnataka, and safely released it into the wild.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Viral Video: 7-Foot Python Rescued from Fishing Net by Wildlife Officials in Karnataka's Agumbe
Viral Video: 7-Foot Python Rescued from Fishing Net by Wildlife Officials in Karnataka's Agumbe | Image: Instagram: ajay_v_giri and ishwaryabachala
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:33 IST, August 8th 2024