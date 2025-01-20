'Full Cash No EMI' Beggar With An iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaves Netizens Stunned | WATCH

Viral News: A high-end iPhone that could be a dream of many is not so uncommon anymore, as a beggar from Rajasthan was seen holding it, and the video is now going viral across social media platforms.

Beggar With iPhone 16 Pro Max

The viral video said to be from Ajmer, Rajasthan, has left social media users both intrigued and amused. The footage captures a differently-abled homeless man holding an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a recent release priced at over ₹1.44 lakh, in India.

When people asked him “Paisa Kahan Se Aaya” (Where did you get the money from?) the beggar, said in the video that he purchased the expensive phone with cash he collected through begging, “Mang Ke Kharida”.

Beggar further revealed that he bought the phone with full cash payment and no EMI at all.

The video, shared by Instagram user @Rohit_Informs, quickly gone viral across social media, with many users expressing surprise and curiosity over the beggar's unexpected and priced possession.

Beggar With iPhone Viral Video

The comments section was flooded with humorous reactions, with some users joking about the irony of the situation.

One user commented, “New start-up”, another viewer wrote, “Time to change my job.”. One more user jokingly said, “Now I understand education is a scam.”

While some viewers found the situation amusing, others questioned the authenticity of the video, speculating that it might have been staged for the purpose of going viral. Regardless of the viral video's authenticity, the video has sparked widespread discussions, keeping netizens occupied.