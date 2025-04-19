Viral Video: Bike Rider and Scooty Rider Clash in the Middle of the Street Over Minor Issue

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media that shows two bikers come face to face, involved in a fistfight with each other in the middle of the road. The video has two pieces of footage, one captured on the camera mounted on the biker's helmet and the other one captured by the onlookers.

Bike Rider and Scooty Rider Clash

The video capturing a heated altercation between a bike rider and a scooty rider has gone viral on social media. The viral fight video is said to be from Uttarakhand. However, the Republic does not claim that. The bikers fighting in the middle of a bustling street has left both onlookers and netizens shocked.

The footage begins with the bike rider and scooty rider exchanging heated words, reportedly over a minor traffic dispute. In the video the scooty rider appears to cut from the side of the biker and go ahead at high speed. As tensions escalated, both individuals abandoned their vehicles, blocking the road and starting a fistfight, causing a significant traffic jam.

Watch Bike Rider and Scooty Rider Clash Viral Video Here

Netizens React to Viral Video

The video captures surprised commuters honking and shows some pedestrians attempting to mediate the situation. The bike and scooty rider clash has opened discussion online, with viewers expressing varied opinions. Some criticised the riders for their reckless behaviour, stressing the importance of road etiquette and conflict resolution.

One user wrote, “WWF going on in the middle of the road, and Rey Mysterio left the wrestling,” taking a witty jibe at the brawl video. Another viewer said, “Looks like blue shirt is from a peaceful community wanting to show the strength of peacefuls; also, he picked up the stone really fast as if throwing the stone was a reflex.”

This is a common visual, as people can often be seen fighting, facing off with each other over minor issues. This is not the only incident that has surfaced online; recently a video had gone viral from Noida where a fight broke out between two individuals in the middle of the road in the night over a parking issue.