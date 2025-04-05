Viral Video: Biker’s Wild Overtake Caught on Cam – What Happens Next Will Stun You

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a biker who was trying to overtake a car and ended up beneath a truck. The biker, along with the pillion rider, took a deadly cut, all caught on the dash cam mounted on the car.

Bike Accident Viral Video

A shocking incident said to be from the Mumbai-Delhi highway has left viewers stunned as a biker's reckless overtaking manoeuvre ended in a horrifying accident. The entire episode, captured on camera, has gone viral, sparking debates about road safety and responsible driving.

Biker Viral Video

Viral video shared by Prateek Singh on social media X shows the deadly bike accident. The video also comes with a caption that reads, “It’s a common — and deeply concerning — sight on Indian roads and highways: broken-down vehicles left stranded, sometimes even in the fast lane, without any prior warning or hazard indication. This reckless scenario becomes especially dangerous at night, when visibility is low and drivers have little time to react. Such negligence isn’t just limited to irresponsible drivers; it reflects a serious failure on the part of highway authorities, government agencies, and traffic police, who turn a blind eye to these life-threatening situations. Important Reminder: Always overtake only when the road ahead is fully clear. Never take chances — a split-second decision can be the difference between life and death, especially on highways.”

The video shows a biker attempting to overtake a car at high speed on the busy highway. In a split second, the biker loses control and ends up beneath a truck travelling in the adjacent lane. The heart-stopping footage highlights the dangers of risky driving and the need for caution on highways.

Netizens React to Viral Bike Video

The video has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many condemning the biker's actions while also calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. Some users pointed out the lack of proper lane discipline and the need for better awareness campaigns to educate drivers and riders about road safety.

The viral video of reckless driving adhering to traffic regulations. Highways, with their fast-moving traffic, demand extra vigilance and responsible behaviour from all road users. Authorities are being urged to take measures to prevent such accidents, including stricter penalties for reckless driving and improved highway monitoring.