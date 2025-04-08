Viral Video: Brick-Wielding Woman Goes on Rampage in Amroha, Smashes Windshields of Several Cars

Amroha: A bizarre incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Tuesday, where a mentally unstable woman was caught on camera hurling bricks at passing vehicles in broad daylight. The unsettling episode occurred at Indira Chowk, under the jurisdiction of the Gajraula Police Station, and quickly set social media abuzz.

Watch the viral video here

What's in The Video?

In the viral footage, the woman, clad in light green attire, is seen picking up bricks from the roadside and flinging them at random vehicles. Several cars suffered broken windshields, with one driver narrowly escaping injury as a brick struck the corner of his windshield. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The visuals sparked concern online, with many questioning public safety and the availability of mental health support in public spaces. Responding swiftly, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the matter and directed Amroha Police to take appropriate action.

Second Incident in Just Weeks

This isn’t the first such case to go viral from Uttar Pradesh. Just last month, a woman sparked similar chaos on a busy Lucknow road, outside Lohia Hospital in the Vibhuti Khand area.

In the video, the woman could be seen sitting in the middle of the road, swinging her arms, twirling her head, and folding her hands in what appeared to be a trance-like state. A small crowd gathered, watching as she continued her strange behavior. A bystander recorded the entire episode on his phone, which later flooded WhatsApp groups and social platforms.

A Mental Health Wake-Up Call?