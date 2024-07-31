sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 14:42 IST, July 31st 2024

Commuter Slaps Fellow Passenger with Slipper in Delhi Metro Brawl, Fight Video Goes Viral

The viral video shows two men engaging in as serious fight in the Delhi metro, the video has gone viral.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Metro Fight Viral Video
There was an argument between two passengers in the metro over some issue, after which a young man angrily took out his slipper and hit it on the face of the person standing in front. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:42 IST, July 31st 2024