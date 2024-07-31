Published 14:42 IST, July 31st 2024
Commuter Slaps Fellow Passenger with Slipper in Delhi Metro Brawl, Fight Video Goes Viral
The viral video shows two men engaging in as serious fight in the Delhi metro, the video has gone viral.
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
There was an argument between two passengers in the metro over some issue, after which a young man angrily took out his slipper and hit it on the face of the person standing in front. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:42 IST, July 31st 2024