Viral Video: A stunning video of a woman swimming next to a giant sunfish off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has gone viral, leaving people amazed by the incredible sight.

Captured in late March by sea-diving tour guide Luis Miguel Gutierrez Bringas, the video shows the massive ocean sunfish, also called Mola mola, swimming peacefully near a diver.

Gutierrez called it a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” and shared the experience on social media. He explained, “Finding a sunfish in its natural habitat is a rare privilege. We were lucky to swim with it, observe its behavior, and learn more about these amazing creatures.”

The video, now widely shared, features the sunfish calmly swimming with the diver, with a soundtrack that fits the feeling of being in the “Underwater World,” referencing Hozier’s song "Northern Attitude" with Noah Kahan.

Gutierrez captioned the video, saying, “A sunfish sighting to remember forever!” and added, “The Underwater World always feels like Hozier’s yell—> Mola mola,” expressing the awe of the moment.

Watch the video:

What is the Ocean Sunfish?

The ocean sunfish, or Mola mola, is the heaviest bony fish in the world, weighing up to 5,000 pounds. It has a unique, almost alien-like appearance with a small mouth, large eyes, and a flat, round body. Despite its size, the sunfish moves slowly and mostly feeds on jellyfish and other soft-bodied creatures like squid, fish, and crustaceans.

Sunfish can be found in warm and temperate oceans around the world, and seeing one is a rare and exciting experience for divers. The video, now trending online, reminds us of the amazing and unusual creatures living in our oceans.