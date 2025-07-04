Doctors Recite Dhanvantari Stotra Inside Operation Theatre Before Surgery, Video Goes Viral

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media showing a group of doctors chanting the Dhanvantari Stotra before performing surgery. The video has sparked both admiration and curiosity.

Doctors Recite Dhanvantari Stotra Inside Operation Theatre Before Surgery

The footage is said to be from Kumareswar Hospital in Karnataka, captures around 8–10 doctors in surgical attire reciting the sacred hymn in the operation theatre.

The doctors in the viral video can be seen chanting Dhanvantari stotra, the deity of healing in Hindu tradition.

Spiritual Practice Meets Modern Medicine

The Dhanvantari Stotra is a revered Sanskrit chant believed to bring healing energy and divine blessings. In Hinduism, Lord Dhanvantari is considered the father of Ayurveda, and chanting his stotra is said to alleviate suffering and promote well-being.

The video shared by Harsha Patel on social media X comes with a caption that says, “Before performing surgery, doctors recite the Dhanvantari Stotra, see their faith in God. Hail Sanatan.”

Doctors Recite Dhanvantari Stotra Inside Operation Theatre, Viral Video

Doctors participating in the ritual to seek divine guidance of lord Dhanvantari and ensure the patient’s quick recovery. The video footage shows a blend of faith with science offering calm and spiritual vibes in the room before surgery.

Ever since its post the video has gone viral across social media platforms with over 67K views on X alone and counting.

Netizens React To Viral Video

While many praised the gesture as a beautiful fusion of tradition and compassion, others raised concerns about recording inside an operation theatre, questioning professional ethics.

One user commented, “Doctors treat, but HE heals,” while another said, “Chanting is good, but filming in OT is not professional.”