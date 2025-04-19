Viral Video: ‘Drunk’ Woman Stops Traffic, Climbs on Cars on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Haridwar: A late-night scene straight out of a movie played out on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Haridwar, where a woman — allegedly drunk — brought traffic to a standstill, climbed on moving vehicles, and caused a minor accident.

The bizarre episode, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media, drawing massive public attention and sparking debate over road safety.

The incident took place near Haridwar’s VIP Ghat on Friday night. Videos show the woman, dressed in a red salwar suit, stopping passing vehicles and even attempting to smash their windows.

At one point, she blocks a scooter and sits behind the rider, who turned out to be a traffic cop. The officer quickly took control of the situation and escorted her to the nearest police station.

In another clip, the woman can be seen throwing herself onto the bonnet of a white Wagon R, bringing traffic to a halt. Frustrated drivers can be heard honking in the background as the gridlock worsens. Eyewitnesses said her erratic behaviour led to a collision between two cars when one car braked suddenly to avoid her.

The chaos didn’t stop there. The woman was also seen trying to enter a rickshaw from the driver’s side and appeared to be talking incoherently. While initial reports suggest she may have been abandoned, police are still verifying her identity and the reason behind her actions.

“She’s been taken into custody. We’re looking into who she is and how she ended up in that state,” said a Haridwar police official.

The videos have triggered widespread concern online, with many calling for better mental health support systems and swifter on-ground intervention in such scenarios.