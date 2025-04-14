Fight Between Girl and Boy Steals the Spotlight During MI vs DC IPL Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium | WATCH

Viral News: A boy and a girl recently caught on camera fighting during the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The fight was quite brutal, showcasing a girl and a guy exchanging punches and slaps at the stands.

Fight Between Girl and Boy at Arun Jaitley Stadium During MI vs DC IPL Match

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium had cricket fans glued to their screens, but it wasn't just the thrilling game that caught everyone's attention.

The viral video showcasing a girl and a boy fighting inside the stadium took social media by storm, sparking curiosity and amusement among viewers. The clip shows the duo engaging in a gruesome fight with slaps, kicks and punches exchanged. The fight was so intense that the fellow spectators had to intervene to stop them. Their intense fiery moment has become a talking point, with fans speculating about their relationship and sharing memes inspired by their antics.

Fight Between Girl and Boy During IPL Match Viral Video

While the match itself was a nail-biter, with MI defeating DC by 12 runs, the viral video added an unexpected layer of thrill to the evening. As the video goes viral, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions, ranging from humorous takes to heartfelt comments about the duo's carefree attitude.

Netizens React to Viral Fight Video

One user wrote, "What happened? Why is there a fight?" "Just a normal day in Delhi," said another in a humorous response. "It's every year's situation with Arun Jaitley Stadium. But this time it's a boy and a girl," said one more.

This viral video shows how IPL matches are not just about cricket but also about the strange stories and moments that emerge from the crowd during a cricket match. The exact reason for the fight is not known.