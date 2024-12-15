Published 07:10 IST, December 15th 2024
Viral Video: Handcuffed Criminal Rides Bike as UP Cop Takes Pillion Seat
In a viral video a criminal handcuffed with a rope was spotted riding a bike while a police constable was seen sitting on the pillion seat.
Viral Video: Handcuffed Criminal Rides Bike as Up Cop Takes Pillion Seat | Image: X
Manipuri: In a viral video a criminal handcuffed with a rope was spotted riding a bike while a police constable was seen sitting on the pillion seat. The incident reportedly occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. The unusual sight was captured by a passer-by and has caught the internet's attention.
The footage shows the criminal taking charge to ride the vehicle without the helmet as the cop equipped a helmet takes the back seat. A rope is seen tied to the man’s wrist to the constable’s hand.
As per reports, the constable allegedly asked the accused to ride the motorbike because was feeling cold due to the winter weather.
