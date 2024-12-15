Viral Video: Handcuffed Criminal Rides Bike as Up Cop Takes Pillion Seat

Manipuri: In a viral video a criminal handcuffed with a rope was spotted riding a bike while a police constable was seen sitting on the pillion seat. The incident reportedly occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. The unusual sight was captured by a passer-by and has caught the internet's attention.



The footage shows the criminal taking charge to ride the vehicle without the helmet as the cop equipped a helmet takes the back seat. A rope is seen tied to the man’s wrist to the constable’s hand.