Viral Video: Indian Couple’s ‘Animal’-Inspo Wedding Entry Leaves Internet Asking 'Why?'

Viral Video: Indian weddings never fail to surprise us with unique rituals, themes, and, of course, song and dance. Social media is filled with videos showcasing people dancing at weddings, pre-wedding ceremonies.

A recent wedding video showcasing an Indian couple has gone viral due to its weird Bollywood twist. Shared on Instagram by user @saini5019, the video captures the couple making a dramatic entrance into the wedding venue.

Inspired by Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal', the couple entered the wedding venue on a movable replica of the steel machine gun.

For those unaware, the movable steel machine gun featured in the 2023 movie 'Animal'. In one thrilling scene, Ranbir Kapoor's character wields a 500kg movable gun machine to take on his enemies.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the bride and the groom sit behind the replica of the steel machine gun while it emits smoke from the sides. The video also features the song 'Arjun Vailly' playing in the background.

The video was shared on Instagram has crossed more than 24 million views and over 351,000 likes.

Internet Reacts

"The impact of bad cinema. I hate the movie animal for so many reasons and now I see people follow it. Absolute rubbish," commented one user. "why would anyone with a brain would do this," asked another user.