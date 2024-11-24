Viral Video: Indian Traveler Highlights Rare Japanese Bullet Train Delay with Humor

Viral: Japan's world-renowned punctuality, particularly of its Shinkansen bullet trains, faced a rare hiccup recently, sparking both surprise and amusement among passengers. A delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes in one of the country's famed bullet trains became the focus of a viral video shared by an Indian traveler.

The video, which gained traction on social media, captured the traveler humorously addressing the unexpected situation. Referring to Japan's reputation for flawless timekeeping, he remarked, "Humne suna hai Japan mein 7G aa gaya aur train kabhi late nahi hoti ye aur 2 minute late hone see maafi mangte hai wo log," which translates to, "We’ve heard Japan has 7G and trains never run late, and even if they’re just 2 minutes late, they apologize."

Later they said that the train is 1:30 hours late and there is no place to sit on the whole railway station. And it can delay more.

A Frustrating Yet Amusing Experience

The traveler shared his experience of waiting in the cold winter weather, noting the lack of seating at the station. "There is no place to sit and it's chilling in winters already," he said, highlighting the discomfort faced by passengers.

He further joked about Japan's technological advancements, sharing his initial expectations versus reality. "We received 3G SIM cards at the airport," he quipped. "It is claimed 7G has arrived in Japan but unfortunately we could not see it here and even getting a 5G SIM is very expensive." The video concluded with a relatable remark, "Apne jaisa hi hai (It is same like India)."

Social Media Reacts

The lighthearted take on the delay and Japan’s reputation struck a chord with viewers, many of whom found the video both entertaining and relatable. For a country where even minor delays often prompt apologies from staff, the incident showcased a rare deviation from the norm.

One of the users said, “Literally, It's all about good PR bro !!!” whereas another one said, “At this moment you find about PR work even Australia is not what like they show on social media they stop/take down any bad post about their nation and promote only good side of their nations.”