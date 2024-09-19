Published 15:00 IST, September 19th 2024
Viral Video: Indian Uncle's Dance on Michael Jackson's 'Dangerous' Has Stunned the Internet
In the video the man is seen grooving to the 1991 hit during Biswakarma Pujo celebrations, has captivated online audiences.
A clip of a man dancing to Michel Jackson's famous song Dangerous in front of a pandal has stormed the internet. | Image: INSTAGRAM
14:59 IST, September 19th 2024