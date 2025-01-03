Viral Video: Little Boy's Ghazal Performance on 'Niyat-E-Shauq' Wins Hearts, Internet Reacts

Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a young boy singing a soulful performance of the famous ghazal Niyat-e-Shauq has gone viral on the internet. The video, shared on Instagram, leaves netizens amazed by his talent.

Nishant Gupta, the boy behind the performance, often shares videos of his singing on Instagram with the help of his father. Known for his melodious voice, Nishant has already built a fanbase for his love of soulful music.

In this viral video, Nishant sings Niyat-e-Shauq while playing the synthesizer, creating a beautiful version of the classic ghazal. The song originally sung by legends Noor Jahan and Asha Bhosle.

Watch the video:

In his caption wrote, “Niyat-e-Shauq after so many requests. What a masterpiece originally sung by Noor Jahan ji and Asha ji. I don’t even have the courage to attempt such a masterpiece, but there is a lot to learn in it, so I tried to sing this ghazal. Please forgive me for any mistakes.”

Social Media Reacts