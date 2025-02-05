Viral Video: Man Grabs Massive Python Barehanded in Canal Rescue | Watch

The video has garnered over 36 million views so far | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: A video showing a man bravely pulling a giant python out of a canal has gone viral, leaving the internet both shocked and amazed. While most people would be terrified at the sight of such a huge snake, this man handled the situation like a pro.

The video, shared by an Instagram user named 'Viral Snake Saver,' shows the man calmly approaching the python as it coils up in the water. Despite the snake's attempts to strike, the man stays cool and composed. With careful movements, he grabs hold of the snake and pulls it out of the water, skillfully dodging its attacks along the way.

The video shared on social media platform Instagarm wet viral and The video has garnered over 36 million views. Netizens both admire the person and critise for doing such a risky stunt.

