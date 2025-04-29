Viral Video: Man Thrashed by Commuters Inside Delhi Metro Over Allegation of Stealing iPhone

Delhi Metro Viral: Delhi Metro keeps surprising us with some viral video or other. In this order, a new video has surfaced on social media that shows a group of people beating one man over the allegation of stealing an iPhone. In the viral video a man can be seen being thrashed brutally as people suspect him of stealing an iPhone inside the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro Viral Video

A man attempting to steal a brand-new iPhone 16 inside the Delhi Metro caused quite a chaos among passengers. The fight broke out inside the Delhi metro during peak hours.

As the man was allegedly caught, chaos erupted in the crowded Delhi metro compartment. Several passengers came to action, confronting the thief and attempting to recover the stolen phone. The scene quickly escalated, with heated exchanges and a dramatic fight that drew the attention of everyone on onboard.

Watch Delhi Metro Viral Video Here

The man, realising he was outnumbered, tried to escape but was cornered by Delhi metro passengers who refused to let him get away. The stolen iPhone was eventually retrieved, and metro security personnel intervened to handle the situation. The thief was handed over to the authorities for further investigation.