4-Year-Old Sits On High-Rise Balcony Grill In Ghaziabad, Chilling Video Leaves Onlookers Stunned | WATCH

The internet is holding its breath after a terrifying video showing a four-year-old enjoying his "playtime" routine on the balcony railing of a high-rise building, several hundred feet above the ground, surfaced. The footage was captured by a neighbour from the adjacent tower, showing a young boy, around four years old, enjoying his "playtime" routine on a balcony railing several hundred feet above the ground.

The 45-second clip, which has gathered over 10 million views across X and Instagram, shows the child not just standing near the edge, but actively climbing onto the thin metal railing.

With no safety netting in sight and the boy showing zero fear of the dizzying drop behind him, the video has sparked outrage and concern among users and a heated debate about parental supervision and high-rise safety.

"Where Are the Parents?"

As the video went viral, the comment sections erupted with a mix of horror and fury. The most asked question by thousands of users: "Where are the parents?"

Advertisement

Many netizens pointed out that the child appeared to be completely alone on the balcony in the clip.

"My stomach turned just watching this. One slip and this is a national tragedy," one user commented.

Advertisement

"This isn't 'fearless'; this is a failure of parenting. You cannot leave a toddler alone with an open balcony in a skyscraper," another added.

Advisory Issued

The outrage has prompted Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Ghaziabad to issue urgent advisories.

Many are now calling for mandatory safety grills or glass enclosures for all apartments above the fourth floor, citing that "child-proofing" must extend to the very architecture of modern vertical living.

Authorities in Ghaziabad are reportedly looking into the footage to identify the specific housing society and issue a strict warning to the family involved.