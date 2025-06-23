'Aapko Ghar Mein Rehna Hai': Viral Video of MS Dhoni’s Humble Gesture At Birthday Party Wins Hearts | Watch

Viral News: MS Dhoni’s heartwarming appearance at a family birthday party has gone viral, with fans praising his humble, down-to-earth nature. The video, showing him mingling and cutting cake, has sparked widespread admiration on social media.

MS Dhoni’s Humble Gesture At Birthday Party

In the video, it is seen how Dhoni is standing quietly at the back of a crowded room with his family, who are singing the Happy Birthday song. The cricketer is seen blending into the situation effortlessly, smiling, singing and joking just like the other members.

The birthday man cut the cake and offered it to the cricketer, who humbly refused by first giving it to a woman nearby by saying, “Pehle Kaaki ko khilao, aapko ghar mein rehna hai. Hum toh chale jayengey.” This led the entire room to giggle and then laugh out.

Again later, when Dhone was offered to eat the cake, he gently refused and pointed to the children to give it to them first before accepting the piece himself.

Viral Video of MS Dhoni’s Humble Gesture At Birthday Party | Watch

The video, since then, has gone viral on social media platforms, with many fans and followers showing their love for the legendary cricketer's simplicity and grounded personality.

Netizens React to Dhoni’s Video

One user said, “This man’s simplicity is something else. He’s just standing there like a family member.”

Another said, “The way he said aapko toh ghar mein rehna hai — always grounded, always joking.”

“Still connected to his roots. Simplicity level of Mahi is too high,” noted a third. “This man is the brand ambassador of 41+ brands and still so real,” the third user said.

Captain's Leadership Legacy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India in 60 test matches, achieving 27 victories. In one-day international cricket matches (ODIs), he captained India in 200 matches, securing 110 wins against 74 losses.