Published 13:55 IST, February 14th 2025
WATCH: Rajasthan Man Covers His Car with Coins, Internet Calls It ‘Paise Waali Gaadi'
A viral video shows a Rajasthan-based man’s car entirely decorated with 1-rupee coins.
- Viral News
Viral News: A Rajasthan -based man’s car has caught the internet’s attention for being entirely decorated with 1-rupee coins.
In the viral clip, every part of the car—from the front to the back, including the windows and mirrors—is completely covered with coins.
The video has amassed over 5 million views on Instagram.
Titled “Paise Waali Car,” the clip does not reveal any information about the vehicle’s owner. However, the car’s number plate indicates that it is registered in Rajasthan.
WATCH THE VIDEO:
Netizens React
Social media was flooded with hilarious comments.
One user jokingly wrote, “Chillar car.”
Another commented, “Keep out of reach of children.”
Opinions were divided. While some users felt that donating the money to the poor would have been a better use, others argued that since 1-rupee coins are rarely used in the market, this was the best way to utilize them.
Updated 14:04 IST, February 14th 2025