'Rushing for a Job?': Robot Spotted Running Across Dubai Street in Viral Video | Watch

Viral Video: A video of a humanoid robot running across a road in Dubai has gone viral and sparked both laughter and amazement on social media.

The video was shot near Emirates Tower and first posted by Instagram user Nazish Khan with the caption, “Welcome to the future.” It quickly spread across Instagram, Twitter (X), and other platforms.

In the short video, a human-like robot is seen running across a city street. A man likely the operator is walking behind it. The video appears to be filmed from inside a car.

What Are Humanoid Robots?

Humanoid robots are machines that look and move like people. According to tech company Nvidia, they are designed to help humans with different tasks like lifting, carrying, sorting, and even working in factories or stores. These robots are built to learn and adapt as they work.

Social Media Reacts

As soon as video went viral, it grabbed attention online, with users reacting with surprise and humor.

One person wrote, “It’s not AI; Only in Dubai where the future walks among us!”

Another added, “Dubai never fails to amaze me.”

Others joked, ““Rushing to pee? Looking for a job? Where is the robot going?”