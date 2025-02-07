Viral Video: Russian Dancer Goes for Kiss, Gets Bitten by Snake Instead

Video Shows Snake Bites Russian Dancer as She Tries to Kiss It | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: Content creators performing risky stunts to gain more likes are common these days. One such video of a Russian dancer dancing with a large snake has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows the Russian dancer holding a snake and dancing with it. However, when she tries to kiss the snake, things go wrong as the snake bites her on the nose.

Fortunately, the snake was non-venomous, and she only suffered a wound on her nose. Despite the pain and shock from the bite, she calmly placed the snake on the ground instead of tossing it away.

She shared the video with a funny caption, saying this might be the start of an unforgettable year for her. She wrote in Russian, "If you're scared, look away. But for those still watching, I'm okay my nose is fine. This year will definitely be mine. Sorry for any bad language."

Watch the video:

The video, posted by ‘shhkodalera’ on Instagram, went viral and gained over 19.8 million views. Many social media users found the incident amusing.

While some viewers were upset that she was handling wildlife for the sake of a video, others "respected" her for not discarding the snake.

One user commented on the viral video, "The Russian dancer will now become an 'icchadari naagin' and take revenge on President Putin."

"Is your kiss venom or love?" said another, referring to a popular song.

"What did she expect? A kiss back?" joked a third user.