Viral Video Shows Devotees Being Pushed During Darshan At Baba Baidyanath Temple

Deoghar: A video from Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand’s Deoghar has gone viral, drawing attention to overcrowding inside the temple during darshan. The footage showed devotees packed tightly in the sanctum, being pushed and manhandled by the management team inside the temple's sanctum during free darshan.

The video showed that the devotees were barely given any time to pause and offer prayers.

The visuals have triggered widespread discussion on social media, with many questioning the temple’s crowd management system and the experience of general devotees. Users pointed out that the heavy rush often leads to discomfort and lack of dignity during darshan.

The incident has also reignited debate over the VIP darshan system, with claims that paid entry allows quicker access while others wait for hours. Several people have called for reforms such as token-based entry, better queue systems, and equal treatment of all devotees.

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The visuals drew particular outrage over the treatment of women and elderly visitors, with many online observers pointing out that those who had travelled hundreds of kilometres for a moment of spiritual peace were instead subjected to chaos and physical indignity.

A netizen said, "Every devotee deserves a proper and dignified darshan. How can some be treated as VIPs in God’s temple while the rest struggle like this. Many temples in India have well managed systems for smooth darshan. Such systems should be implemented across the country. Most importantly, VIP darshan culture needs to be ended immediately. Faith must be equal for all."

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