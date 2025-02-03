Viral Video Shows Man Travels 1875 Km by Auto to Reach Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: A video claiming how a man travelled 1875 km from Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) to Prayagraj in an auto-rickshaw to attend the Mahakumbh Mela has gone viral on social media. The man, headed on this incredible journey to fulfil his spiritual dream and be part of the grand religious event.

The video, shared by X user @KreatelyMedia, captures his's determination and devotion as he navigates through various terrains and weather conditions. Despite the long and tiring journey, his spirit remains unbroken, and his story has inspired many viewers.

The viral video comes with a caption that says, "He travelled 1875 km by auto to be at Mahakumbh."

The video starts with an auto rickshaw converted into a mini van with a mattress and other basic amenities. There are three men inside the auto one driving and the other two resting behind. This auto may not be as big as a caravan or SUV, but his spirit falls short of none.

Chittoor to Prayagraj in Auto Viral Video

Man's, a devotee from Chittoor, decided to make the pilgrimage to Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh. His journey, which took several days, showcases his strong faith and dedication. The video has received widespread praise, with many netizens applauding his commitment and perseverance.