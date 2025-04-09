'AI Goes Out Of Control': Viral Video Shows Ronaldo Helping Homeless Messi

Viral News: To sports enthusiasts and football fans' surprise, a video is taking rounds on the internet that shows Ronaldo helping homeless Messi.

The viral video shared by @rose_k01 on social media X comes with a witty caption that reads, “AI Is Getting Out Of Control: Ronaldo Helping Homeless Messi”. The video unfolds with homeless Messi sitting in a broken house eating his lunch. Ronaldo, who is watching all this, comes to his rescue, taking him home.

Ronaldo helping him get cleaned up, cuts his hair, grooms him and offers him a better life. Video shows Messi and Ronaldo's bonding.

The video is now going viral, taking Messi and Ronaldo's fans by surprise, who just can't believe the viral video, commenting their thoughts about the same.

One user wrote, “Ai really needs to stop now.” Another viewer said, “He's looking quite messy.” “Homeless Messi is already in the national team,” added one more.

Messi's Wealth and Lifestyle

Let this AI video aside for a moment; Messi today is one of the wealthiest sportsmen. Lionel Messi's estimated net worth is said to be around $650 million to $800 million. Messi's total earnings include brand endorsements and salary. Messi also draws income from his investments that adds to his wealth.

Messi owns luxurious properties across the world; he also owns a fleet of supercars, yachts and private jets that add more value to his wealth.