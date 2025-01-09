Viral Video Shows Vintage 1956 DC-6 Airplane Transformed into Airbnb in Alaska

Viral News: A viral video has captured the imagination of millions, showcasing a unique Airbnb experience inside a retired 1956 Douglas DC-6 cargo plane.

Airplane Transformed into Airbnb in Alaska

Located in Big Lake, Alaska, this one-of-a-kind rental offers guests a chance to stay in a piece of aviation history.

The aircraft, originally flown in 1956, has been transformed into a cozy two-bedroom living space with a full kitchen, living room, and even a cockpit. The video, which features stunning aerial shots of the plane nestled in a serene winter landscape, has garnered over 4.3 million views on social media.

The owner, Jon Kotwicki, a former pilot, spent around $100,000 (approximately Rs 85 lakh) to purchase and transport the aircraft to its current location. The plane is strategically placed next to a private 1,700-foot-long airstrip, providing ample space for guests' vehicles and even bush planes.

Airbnb Viral Video

One of the standout features of this Airbnb is the fire pit set on the wing deck, offering guests a cozy spot to enjoy the breathtaking Alaskan scenery while staying warm in the crisp winter air. The interior maintains a blend of vintage charm and modern comfort, making it an unforgettable experience for travelers.