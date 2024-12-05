Viral Video: South Korean Leader Goes Live, Jumps Over Parliament Wall During Martial Law Vote

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shocked the country and the international community on Tuesday night by declaring "martial law." However, his efforts were thwarted by a united opposition.

On the dramatic Tuesday night, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's opposition party, decided to climb over the parliament fence to enter and vote against the president's motion for martial law.

The opposition leader streamed the incident live, providing people around the world with a front-row view of the situation in the country. The video, which shows Lee climbing the parliament's boundary wall and leaping over a metal fence to the other side, quickly went viral, amassing over 16 million views. After landing, he continues walking while looking at the camera.

Lee also urged the public to gather at the National Assembly.

Several users reacted to the video:

One user wrote, “Lee Jae-myung TV Live is getting bolder and bolder. I’m looking forward to what he’ll overcome next!”

Another remarked, “This man is the leader of the opposition in South Korea… that’s what we could do to save democracy in our country. Hats off to the people of South Korea… they saved democracy.”