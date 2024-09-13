Published 00:26 IST, September 14th 2024
Viral Video: Two Arrested in Ghaziabad for Allegedly Adulterating Juice with Human Urine
A shocking incident has come to light from Loni Border area of Ghaziabad where a juice shop owner allegedly mixing human urine with juice and serving customers.
