Watch: UP Groom Jumps off Horse to Catch Thief Who Stole Note from His Money Garland

Watch: Thief Grabs a Note, Groom Leaves His Horse to Chase Down the Thief | Image: Republic

Viral Video: In a hilarious turn of events in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a groom's wedding day took an unexpected twist when a thief decided to "add some drama" to the baraat.

As the groom, riding his horse, was making his way to the wedding venue with a cash garland draped around his neck, a sneaky thief snatched a single note from the garland.

However, the groom did not let the theft go unnoticed. Without hesitation, he jumped off his horse and ran after the thief.

A video went viral showing the groom holding onto a moving truck as he tried to catch the thief and get his stolen note back.

When the driver refused to stop, Groom carefully entered the driver's cabin through its window and gripped him. When the thief-driver tries to flee from the spot, a biker blocks the route by dragging his two-wheeler in front of the minitruck. The groom then punches the thief repeatedly in rage.

Soon, family members and wedding guests joined the chase, thrashing the thief for stealing some cash from the groom's garland.

A passerby recorded the entire episode on their mobile phone. The video, which prominently features a building with "Namaste Meerut" painted on it, has gone viral on social media platforms.

Groom's Viral Video

Netizens React:

One user commented, "Meerut for a reason."

"Dulhan ka bhavishya khatre me hai," another user wrote.