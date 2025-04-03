Viral Video: Woman Slaps Boyfriend Publicly at Bijnor Bus Stand Over Alleged Betrayal

The video shows a woman slapping her boyfriend multiple times at the Bijnor bus stand. | Image: X

Bijnor: A shocking and dramatic confrontation happened at the Bijnor bus stand in Uttar Pradesh, as a young woman publicly slapped her boyfriend multiple times after accusing him of betrayal.

The incident, which was captured by onlookers, quickly went viral on social media.

The woman, who had traveled all the way from Chandigarh, arrived at the bus stand with a child in tow, suspecting her boyfriend of infidelity. Frustrated by his constant ignoring of her calls, she summoned him to the location. Upon his arrival, she wasted no time in confronting him, unleashing a series of slaps in a fit of rage.

Despite the dramatic scene, the boyfriend stayed calm and didn't respond to the woman. Onlookers were left stunned as the entire incident was filmed and shared across social media, sparking a flood of reactions.

After the incident, the boyfriend reportedly managed to calm the woman down and took her away on his Bullet motorcycle, though details of their private conversation remain unclear.

As the video went viral, netizens have been quick to react.