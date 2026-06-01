Volkswagen Owner Alleges Petrol Pump Scam After 51 Litres Filled Into 45-Litre Tank, Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video from Harsh Nagar has put a local petrol pump under scrutiny after a Volkswagen owner alleged that over 51 litres of petrol was filled into his car even though the vehicle’s fuel tank capacity is officially rated at 45 litres. Calling it a case of blatant overcharging, the customer accused the fuel station of cheating consumers and demanded action against those responsible.

In the video, the car owner, identified as Charan Singh, says he purchased the Volkswagen vehicle just a day earlier and was aware of its specifications, including the 45-litre fuel tank capacity listed by the manufacturer.

According to Singh, the vehicle still had a small amount of fuel left when he arrived at the petrol station in Harsh Nagar. He claims that during refuelling, the pump first dispensed 40.85 litres of petrol. A second fill reportedly added another 10.47 litres, taking the total fuel dispensed to more than 51 litres.

Questioning how a tank designed to hold 45 litres could accommodate such a quantity, Singh alleged that the petrol pump was engaging in malpractice and cheating customers. He argued that if such discrepancies could occur with a brand-new vehicle, countless other consumers may have unknowingly suffered losses as well.

Advertisement

The video has since gained traction on social media, with many users demanding a calibration check of the fuel dispensing machine. Others, however, noted that fuel tank capacity figures published by manufacturers may not always reflect the absolute maximum amount of fuel that can be added under certain conditions, including fuel already present in the system and capacity in the filler neck.

As of now, neither the petrol pump operator nor Volkswagen has publicly responded to the allegations. It is also unclear whether a formal complaint has been lodged with consumer authorities or legal action has been initiated.

Advertisement