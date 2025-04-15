WATCH: Adorable Baby's Response to Father’s Muscle Talk Wins Hearts on Social Media

New Delhi: The innocent laughter of children and the sweet conversations with their families can often be a source of immense comfort. While babies under one year old don't usually do much, their cuteness and innocence are enough to capture everyone's attention.

In a recent viral video, a little girl’s playful and adorable reaction to her father's conversation has melted hearts across the internet.

In the video, a man can be seen showing off his biceps to his young daughter and saying, “Look at these biceps! You’ll have biceps like this too. How will you pose, show me?” Upon hearing this, the baby girl, lying on the bed, stretched out her tiny hands in an attempt to imitate her father.

Her reaction caused both her parents to burst out in laughter. The father, amused, said, “This is how we’ll pose, both of us.” The little girl responded with a joyful and loud shout, her excitement palpable.

Watch the Adorable Video on Internet Today

After sharing a kiss with his daughter, the father continued, “We’ll both pose like this at the gym.” He then showed off his biceps again, and the baby girl, matching his enthusiasm, stretched her little arms wide and shouted in the same manner. This small but heartwarming video has become a hit on social media.

Netizens React

The video has touched the hearts of many netizens, and the comments section is flooded with love and blessings for the baby girl. One user, Harsh Saini, wrote, “Oh my God, may she never face any evil eye, she’s so cute!” Another user commented, “Sir, your daughter is no less. She’s giving you a tough competition, and she’s expressing it all in her own language. So cute, God bless you, dear!”