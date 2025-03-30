WATCH: AI-Generated Ugadi Celebrations Win the Internet, Netizens Call It the 'Cutest Video'

Viral News: As the country celebrated Ugadi on Sunday, an AI-generated video of Ugadi celebrations has captured the internet’s attention. The Viral video shows miniature, AI-generated human figures participating in the festivities, including cooking traditional dishes and decorating their homes.

Dressed in traditional South Indian attire, they are seen preparing delicacies such as payasam, cutting mangoes, and making jalebis.

"Step into a tiny world where tradition meets creativity! Watch these adorable miniature people prepare festive delicacies, decorate their home, and celebrate Ugadi with love and joy. From grating giant ginger to making jalebis, every detail is pure magic! Could this be the cutest Ugadi celebration ever?" the caption of the reel read.

"This Ugadi, we’re bringing you a one-of-a-kind celebration! Imagine a miniature world where tiny people dressed in traditional South Indian attire prepare festival treats like bobbatlu, semiya payasam, and jalebi in giant vessels. From cutting mangoes and cucumbers to stirring payasam in a massive brass tumbler, every frame is packed with creativity and cultural charm," it further added.

The reel, entirely created using AI, has been hailed as the “cutest” Ugadi video by internet users. Netizens have reacted with admiration, flooding the comments with heart-eye emojis and appreciation for its creativity.

What is Ugadi?

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is a festival celebrated primarily by Telugu and Kannada communities in the South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others. It marks the beginning of the Hindu lunisolar calendar year, falling on the first day of the month of Chaitra. The name "Ugadi" is derived from two Sanskrit words: Yuga, meaning "era," and Adi, meaning "beginning."