Watch: Angry Hippo Charges Safari Vehicle, Nearly Bites Tracker’s Seat

Viral Video: In a shocking and heart-pounding encounter, a group of tourists in South Africa's Manyoni Private Game Reserve found themselves in a life-threatening situation with a furious hippopotamus.

While on safari, the tourists’ calm ride turned into a terrifying experience when a huge hippo, upset by their vehicle, started chasing them. As the hippo quickly closed in, it opened its large mouth and came dangerously close to the tracker’s seat, causing a moment of fear for everyone inside.

Watch the video:

The video shows the hippo almost biting the vehicle, creating a tense moment. Just as things seemed critical, the driver’s quick thinking helped avert disaster. Shared on YouTube by the channel Latest Sightings, the video captures the intense chase and close call. It has since gone viral, with over 40,000 views and a flood of reactions from viewers.

The caption of the video reads, “It seemed that even the hippo was surprised by the ranger’s driving skills, and it stopped dead in its tracks. The hippo then watched as the vehicle slowly continued reversing, as if the grumpy bull was too stunned to continue charging.”

Internet Reacts

The video quickly captured the attention of many, sparking a variety of reactions in the comments section. One YouTube user remarked, “That was incredibly close! The ranger definitely earned their tip that day!” Another added, “Hippos are dangerous, but I never imagined they could be this quick and relentless!” Some viewers expressed their admiration for the driver's skills, with one saying, “That was impressive – the driver’s calmness in the face of danger is incredible!”