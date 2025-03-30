Watch: B.Com Teacher Caught Dancing Drunk on the Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa

A video of a professor from Government Girls PG College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on the internet | Image: X

Viral News: A video of a professor from Government Girls PG College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on the internet. The footage shows the man in an intoxicated state, rolling on the roads of the city.

According to reports, the professor teaches commerce at the college.

The video has gained significant attention online, with many criticizing the teacher for his behavior. The footage shows him losing control and falling in the middle of the road.

The incident reportedly took place near the Civil Lines police station and the Peeli Kothi compound.

At first, passersby assumed the man was unwell and called an ambulance. However, they later realized he was drunk.

The man has been identified as Abhishek Malviya, a contract-based teacher at Government Girls PG College in Rewa district.

College Administration Responds

Following the circulation of the video, college principal Vibha Shrivastava assured that action would be taken against the teacher.

Speaking to news agency PTI, she said, “I will take up this issue before Pragya Tripathi, the chairperson of the public committee for hiring, on April 1.”