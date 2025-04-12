Watch: Boy Sneaks Girlfriend into Boy’s Hostel in a Suitcase, Gets Caught on Camera

Viral Video: In a real-life incident that feels like a Bollywood comedy scene, a student at OP Jindal University in Sonipat, Haryana, was caught trying to sneak his girlfriend into the boys' hostel by hiding her inside a suitcase.

The shocking moment was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. In the video, hostel guards are seen trying to unzip a large suitcase, and to everyone’s surprise, a girl is found inside. A group of students stood around watching, and one of them recorded the whole scene.

Watch the video:

Social Media Reacts

As soon as the video surfaced on X, it quickly went viral. Social media users flooded the platform with jokes, memes, and hilarious reactions. Some even shared similar funny incidents from their own college days involving sneaking into hostels.

Some users were also curious to know whether the girl was a student of the same university or someone from outside, which still remains unclear.

One user joked, “That girl in the suitcase and the guy in the yellow shirt deserve a place in the meme hall of fame.” Another wrote, “These suitcases are multi-purpose these days. I love the creativity, though I’m too old to try this myself.”

A doctor even shared that something similar had happened at his college too.

What Happens Next?